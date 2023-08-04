Seahawks running back group takes another hit as rookie Kenny McIntosh sprains knee
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a sprained knee in the team’s mock game in another hit to a position group thinned by injuries early in training camp. McIntosh was injured when he was pulled down awkwardly early in the second half of the scrimmage. He walked off the field on his own before being taken into examination tent by the team’s medical staff. McIntosh emerged after several minutes and later had a large wrap placed around his left knee and Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t know about the severity of the injury. McIntosh was a seventh round pick out of Georgia and seemed in line for plenty of action in the preseason.
Embrace FireSmart Practices amidst Ongoing Wildfire Season: RDNOThe recent increase of wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre serves as a reminder that the wildfire threat is still ongoing and residents should take preventative actions before heading out of town for late-summer getaways.
Whitevale Water – Updated Outdoor Water Restrictions: RDNOThe Government of BC has issued a Level 5 Drought for the Bessette Creek watershed under the Water Sustainability Act. Bessette Creek continues to be severly impacted by the hot, dry conditions and many locations in this watershed are seeing historic low flows.
RDOS: FireSmart Backcountry and Camping Safety RemindersAs we head into the long weekend, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) FireSmart team is reminding residents and visitors about the importance of taking extra fire safety precautions both at home and in the backcountry.
Prepare for extra foot traffic and road closures during Peach FestivalWith the return of Peach Festival next week, attracting thousands of people downtown for five full days of free entertainment, residents are encouraged to take transit, walk or ride bikes to the festival site wherever possible.
Coldstream Raises the Progress Pride FlagThe District of Coldstream will host the Vernon Pride Society at the Coldstream Cenotaph Park on Tuesday August 8, 2023, at 1:30 pm, to raise the Progress Pride flag in recognition of Pride Week from August 7-13, 2023.
FireSmart Information at Kalamoir Regional ParkJoin RDCO Parks staff on Thursday, August 10 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Kalamoir Regional Park to find out about the actions underway to prevent and reduce the risk of wildfire within the park boundary.
Tracy Gray In Your Service Report: The attack on natural health productsOne of the top items that local residents, small businesses, and health professionals have reached out to me on recently is proposed federal policies which will affect natural health products (NHPs).
RDCO Board report for August 3Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting – August 3, 2023
Fatal Collision on SpringfieldThe Kelowna RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Springfield Road at Quigley Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Thursday August 3, 2023.