Seahawks running back Penny has 'bad' lower left leg injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seattle running back Rashaad Penny left the Superdome field sitting on cart with his left shoe off and a grim expression on his face, aware that his season could be in jeopardy.

One week after his best performance his season, Penny was forced from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a lower left leg injury that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said would make it "very tough to get him back.”

“I don’t want to make a statement until we get all the MRIs and stuff, but he’s got a bad injury,” Carroll said following his team's 39-32 loss to the Saints. “We give you more information when we know all the facts.”

Penny, who'd broken off a 32-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 54 yards, was injured while being knocked out of bounds by defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kaden Ellis at the end of a 6-yard run early in the third quarter.

“It’s a setback that breaks my heart,” Carroll said. “He has emerged and showed us the great player he is. He has put so much into it and cares so much about it. It’s tough to have it taken away when this happens.”

Penny, a first-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2018, enjoyed the best stretch of his career at the end of last season. He set a career high with 170 yards against Detroit on Jan. 2 and broke that mark with 190 yards the following week against Arizona, finishing the year with a personal-best 749 yards and a 6.3 average per carry that was the best for any running back with more than 350 yards.

His 151 yards on 17 carries in a victory at Detroit last week gave him five 100-yard games in his past nine as he finally had a healthy stretch in an injury-plagued career.

He suffered an ACL tear against the Raiders in December of 2019 that kept him out of the final three games that year and...