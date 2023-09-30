Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is set to return nearly 13 months after a severe leg injury
Nearly 13 months have passed since Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams limped off the field with another major injury. He suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener. Now Adams is back. The ball of energy is set to make his return Monday night when the Seahawks play at the New York Giants. It’s the culmination of months filled with grueling rehabilitation, questions of whether he’d return and ultimately the realization that Adams is about to be on the field again. His return will be at the stadium where he started his career with the New York Jets.
Road closure to 20th and traffic disruptions to 27th street in VernonThe City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.
Expect construction delays on section of Warren Avenue throughout OctoberTwo separate construction projects involving Warren Avenue W are anticipated to cause minor delays in the area near the Channel Parkway throughout October.
New traffic safety features being added to Jermyn Avenue to slow vehicles through school zone.A new raised crosswalk and other safety features are being added to Jermyn Avenue to slow vehicles through the busy school zone between KVR Middle and Penticton High schools.
Grand Opening of Summerland Organics Processing FacilityThe District of Summerland celebrated the opening of a new organics processing facility site at the Summerland Landfill this afternoon, Friday, September 29, 2023.
Next steps for Lake-to-Lake on South Main and Martin St. ‘sign diet’At Tuesday’s meeting, Council will hear how public feedback informed the design of the fourth and final section of the Lake-to-Lake Route and how the City can modify the Martin Street section to respond to feedback received since its installation in 2021.
Cristall returned to Rockets from Capitals training campThe Washington Capitals announced today that 18-year-old forward Andrew Cristall has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2023-24 season.
New washroom hours for fall and winterEffective October 1, there will be changes to hours for year-round washrooms provided by the City of Penticton.