Seahawks sign former 1st rounder Devin Bush to 1-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks have signed linebacker Devin Bush, inking the former first-round pick to a one-year deal and potentially filling a major void on Seattle’s defense. The 24-year-old Bush was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a standout rookie season where he had a career-high 109 tackles and was third in defensive rookie of the year voting. But Bush suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season and has struggled to rediscover the form from his rookie season. Last season, Bush appeared in 17 games and started 14. He had 81 tackles and played 62% of the defensive snaps for the Steelers.