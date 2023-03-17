Seahawks sign former 1st rounder Devin Bush to 1-year deal
The Seattle Seahawks have signed linebacker Devin Bush, inking the former first-round pick to a one-year deal and potentially filling a major void on Seattle’s defense. The 24-year-old Bush was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a standout rookie season where he had a career-high 109 tackles and was third in defensive rookie of the year voting. But Bush suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season and has struggled to rediscover the form from his rookie season. Last season, Bush appeared in 17 games and started 14. He had 81 tackles and played 62% of the defensive snaps for the Steelers.
Traffic Disruption on Lakeshore Road - MondayBeginning Monday, March 20 until Friday, April 14, a portion of Lakeshore Road, between Lanfranco Rd. and Richter St.
Repeat offender arrested in stolen vehicleJames Field has been charged with multiple offences.
Street sweeping underway in West KelownaHere is a list of dates and neighbourhoods.
Cost of natural gas decreasing for Fortis BC customersExpect of reduction of around 7 percent.
Kelowna Airport terminal expansion to begin this summerCity Council has approved the funding.
Kelowna Rockets home and home against KamloopsThey'll start the weekend on Friday at 7:00 pm at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, before shifting back to Kelowna for a 7:05 pm matchup at Prospera Place.
Golden courthouse fire UPDATERCMP still searching for motive and suspects.
Government of Canada announces over $3 million to help harms related to substance useGovernment of Canada announces over $3 million to help address harms related to substance use in British Columbia
YLW expandingFollowing a meeting of Kelowna City Council on Monday the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is one step closer to starting construction on the terminal building expansion.