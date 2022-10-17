Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start.

Six games into the rookie season for several of those players, the Seahawks' belief is proving to be true — and perhaps more than coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider even expected.

That young talent was fully on display in Seattle’s 19-9 win over Arizona on Sunday that kept the Seahawks even with Los Angeles and San Francisco in the NFC West with all three teams sitting at 3-3.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen grabbed an interception for the fourth consecutive game, becoming just the third rookie to have four in a row with a pick since 2000. Fellow cornerback Coby Bryant forced his fourth fumble of the season and had a season-high eight tackles.

Rookie offensive linemen Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross continued to do solid work, although Seattle’s pass protection took a dip against the Cardinals.

And the skill of second-round running back Kenneth Walker III was on full display making the first start of his career with Rashaad Penny out for the season. Walker showed a slippery elusiveness as a runner, rushing for 97 yards and Seattle’s only touchdown.

“The mentality of these guys, they’re all kind of humble, hard-working, kind of nose-to-the-grindstone type of guys," Carroll said. "And so it’s been really accessible to reach them and to get to them and make them understand what their expectations are and the standards and how you've got to go about it.”

Seattle sitting at 3-3 in the post-Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner era is one of the surprises in the league early in the season. But the next four weeks will tell the reality...