Seahawks starters look sharp in limited action, Seattle tops Dallas 22-14

Geno Smith looked sharp in his two drives, Drew Lock led Seattle to a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, and the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys 22-14. Seattle gave a number of its starters on both sides of the ball a little bit of playing time in the second week of the preseason, while Dallas left the majority of its starters on the sideline as spectators yet again. Smith had two drives behind his starting offensive line and the second possession ended in a 57-yard field goal from Jason Myers. SaRodorick Thompson and DeeJay Dallas ran for 1-yard TDs for Seattle. Cooper Rush played into the second quarter and threw a 6-yard touchdown to Rico Dowdle. Deuce Vaughn continued to show his electric elusiveness, scampering 14 yards for a TD.