Seahawks starters look sharp in limited action, Seattle tops Dallas 22-14
Geno Smith looked sharp in his two drives, Drew Lock led Seattle to a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, and the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys 22-14. Seattle gave a number of its starters on both sides of the ball a little bit of playing time in the second week of the preseason, while Dallas left the majority of its starters on the sideline as spectators yet again. Smith had two drives behind his starting offensive line and the second possession ended in a 57-yard field goal from Jason Myers. SaRodorick Thompson and DeeJay Dallas ran for 1-yard TDs for Seattle. Cooper Rush played into the second quarter and threw a 6-yard touchdown to Rico Dowdle. Deuce Vaughn continued to show his electric elusiveness, scampering 14 yards for a TD.
Update: stolen truck recoveredThanks to information from the public, the vehicle was located and recovered on Salmon River Road early Saturday morning.
Blood donor events in Armstrong cancelled due to wildfiresOperational impacts differ at the Kelowna plasma donor centre and it will remain open on Monday but with reduced hours.
Have you seen Jadine Loftus?Jadine was last seen in Vernon on August 18th, 2023.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s ShuswapThe blaze measures 41,000 hectares.
Residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling resumesBeginning Monday, August 21, residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume across the Central Okanagan for residents who are not on evacuation alert or order.
Joint statement on caution in natureaAreas around PentictonThe South Okanagan has and continues to be severely impacted by wildfires.
YLW confirms commercial flights will resume overnightFlight operations will resume from 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, until 6 a.m. on Aug. 21
Penticton EOC activated to monitor wildfire conditionsWith the impact of wildfires expected to continue, the City of Penticton has activated its Emergency Operations Centre.