Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points.

And they’ve lost twice.

The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.

“I would have thought that would be plenty of points to win all those games,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll was left searching for answers after Sunday’s 39-32 loss to New Orleans where the Seahawks were simply run over. Seattle allowed 235 yards rushing, including 112 yards to Taysom Hill and 103 yards to Alvin Kamara.

It was a sobering defensive effort and the fourth straight week Seattle was unable to slow down the ground game of its opponent.

Not surprisingly, the Seahawks have lost three of those four games.

Carroll said the problems against New Orleans were in part due to Hill and his versatility to throw or run. But that doesn’t explain the problems in the previous weeks and the inability to slow down San Francisco, Atlanta or Detroit.

“I just think we’re going to get better at this as we move forward,” Carroll said.

Seattle had better, otherwise one of the great stories developing early in the season is going to get overshadowed.

Smith might be the front-runner for comeback player of the year a quarter of the way through the season. He played exquisite again against the Saints throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns, although Seattle continues to have second-half inconsistencies on the offensive side.

But the inadequacy of the defense so far is slowly nudging Smith out of the spotlight he deserves and is making his performance somewhat of a footnote.

