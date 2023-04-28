Seahawks take Witherspoon at No. 5, Smith-Njigba at No. 20
The Seattle Seahawks continued the overhaul of their defense, selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick of the NFL draft. Despite edge rusher Tyree Wilson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter still on the board, the Seahawks opted to solidify their cornerback position a year after Seattle spent two draft picks on cornerbacks in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Witherspoon was regarded as one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft. Seattle came back with the No. 20 pick and grabbed another offensive playmaker for quarterback Geno Smith selecting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the first wide receiver taken in the draft.
-
-
-
-
-
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes ParliamentThe Online Streaming Act will help ensure Canadian stories and music are widely available to Canadians.
-
Special avalanche warning issued across Western CanadaEvery day of warm air increases the danger.
-
Emergency siren to be tested in Predator Ridge area this afternoonAn emergency siren that is being installed in the Predator Ridge area will be tested this afternoon (Thursday, April 27).
-
Early morning fire engulfs travel trailer in Rutland: damages outside of nearby townhomeAt approximately 05:50 am on April 27th, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a call for a Travel Trailer on fire in the Asher Road area in Rutland.
-
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick not running for re-election in 2024Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick has released the following statement regarding his future