Seahawks unexpectedly reach Week 18 with chance at playoffs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The idea that the Seattle Seahawks would go into Week 18 with a chance at the playoffs seemed ludicrous back during training camp.

At that point, the Seahawks were expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season.

So credit is due to Pete Carroll and his players for being in this position after Sunday’s 23-6 win over the New York Jets improved Seattle to 8-8 and kept its playoff hopes alive for one more week.

It’s been a rocky path to get to this point, filled with unexpected win streaks and untimely losing stretches.

Seattle beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 won’t be enough. Seattle needs a win and a Detroit victory over Green Bay to make the postseason a reality.

And even that came with a level of scrutiny after the league announced the Week 18 schedule on Monday and has Seattle in the afternoon and Detroit and Green Bay as the Sunday night game. If Seattle wins, Detroit would be eliminated from playoff contention.

Carroll did his part in downplaying any concern about the games not being played simultaneously.

“I know that there’s been maybe some question about the order of the games being played on Sunday or whatever and that doesn’t mean anything to me,” Carroll said. “We don’t care about that one bit. It’s not going to change anything that we’re doing. We’re going for it. And then maybe there would be a pretty good party afterward to watch the next game.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The Seahawks have rediscovered success in the run game. After weeks of struggling, it showed up in the second half of Seattle’s loss at Kansas City in Week 16 and was fully on display for four quarters in the win over the Jets. It helped when Kenneth Walker III went 60 yards on the first play of the game,...