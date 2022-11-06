Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five.

The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

But Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith's 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. That capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

The Seahawks extended their advantage to 24-14 midway through the fourth on another impressive drive. Smith led a 13-play, 81-yard march that ended when Walker ran for a 1-yard score.

Walker — a second-round pick out of Michigan State — is averaging more than 100 yards on the ground over the past five games.

Seattle sacked Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.

Arizona scored a late touchdown to pull within 24-21, but Seattle immediately responded with a 51-yard gain on a pass from Smith to Noah Fant, who caught the short throw and rumbled down the right sideline. Four plays later, Walker ran for a 5-yard score.

The Cardinals lost the first of a three-game stretch against division opponents. Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Collins gave the Cardinals some hope in the third quarter on his momentum-swinging pick-6. Smith lofted a short pass to the right side that was intended for Walker, but Collins shed a block and jumped into the throw's path, snatching the ball out of the air and running to the end zone.

But just like all season, the...