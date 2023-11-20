Seahawks with little time to get healthy, correct issues after loss to Rams

The starting quarterback got crunched. The starting running back didn’t make it through a quarter. The defense couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter and a dozen penalties only added to an overall miserable day for the Seattle Seahawks. As if the 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday wasn’t painful enough for the Seahawks, they have only three days to get healthy and make corrections before facing another divisional matchup on Thanksgiving night. And this one is without question more important, hosting San Francisco with first place in the NFC West at stake.