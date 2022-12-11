Seahawks without RBs Walker and Dallas versus Panthers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without top two running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas after both were inactive for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Both Walker and Dallas suffered ankle injuries last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker seemed a longshot to play all week, while coach Pete Carroll said Dallas was pushing to get back from his sprained ankle. Neither participated in practice all week.
With the duo out, Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. are expected to get the bulk of the carries for Seattle.
Also out for the Seahawks was starting defensive end Shelby Harris, who had not been listed on the injury report during the week, but was suffering from an illness. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was active despite a hip issue.
Carolina will be without starting safety Xavier Woods, who was questionable because of a knee injury suffered late in the Panthers win over Denver two weeks ago. Woods is third on the team in tackles.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
-
YLW holiday travel tips for one of the busiest times of the yearKelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy holiday season. More than 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through the terminal between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3.
-
RCMP Seize Drugs and WeaponsOn Sunday December 11, 2022 Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of drugs and weapons from two well-known individuals who were driving a vehicle that was not registered to them.
-
Pair of Rockets to represent at CHL Top Prospects game in JanuaryThe Canadian Hockey League announced Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, including Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.
-
-
Strurc invited to Czechia World Junior Training CampSzturc, 19, currently sits second in Kelowna Rockets scoring with 37 points (10G, 27A) through 26 games this season.
-
Another break for BC driversNo increase in ICBC premiums for two years.
-
New Salvation Army survey finds more Canadians facing financial hardshipAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic instability and the rising cost of living, one third (33 per cent) of respondents said they were pessimistic about the future of their personal finances, an increase of 10 percentage points from a similar study in 2021.
-
BREAKING: Police say one person dead after morning collision on Burtch RoadThe Kelowna RCMP can confirm that one person has died as a result of the serious single vehicle collision earlier today in the 1500 block of Burtch Road.
-
$500 one time government subsidy now available for low income rentersApplications are now open for renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500.