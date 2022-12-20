Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week’s game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

That seems to be the only certainty Seattle has about several of its injured starters and their status for what has become an important trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Saturday.

There are questions about several key players, including running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Ryan Neal and defensive lineman Al Woods, and whether any of them will be available for what has become almost a must-win game for the sliding Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said none of the three was practicing on Tuesday and decisions about their status would have to wait until later in the week.

Seattle (7-7) has lost four of five and will play only its second regular-season game without Lockett in his eight years with the team. The Seahawks' second-leading receiver broke a bone in his left hand when he was tackled on an incomplete pass late in a 21-13 loss to San Francisco last Thursday.

Lockett had surgery on Monday and Carroll said there was optimism that Lockett could return before the end of the regular season and perhaps in time for Seattle’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets.

“The docs said it was perfect. He had a lot of work done, but it’s very, very secure. And so they feel very good about him coming back quickly,” Carroll said.

Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Marquise Goodwin is likely to start in Lockett’s absence, which will put more attention on DK Metcalf, who leads Seattle with 79 receptions.

“I’m just going to go out there, continue to just play football. Whatever the defense does, I’m just gonna continue to run my route and just try to beat whoever is in...