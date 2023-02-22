Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos named Sean Payton the 20th head coach in franchise history Friday, 40 days after firing rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we’re excited to welcome him as our new head coach,” owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement.

“Sean knows how to build a championship culture with high expectations. He coaches with intensity and attention to detail while setting and maintaining high standards. Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game."

The Broncos reached an agreement earlier this week to compensate the New Orleans Saints, who had Payton under contract for two more years.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Saints would receive the Broncos' first-round selection, No. 29 overall, in this year's draft and a 2022 second-rounder and the Broncos would receive New Orleans' third-round selection next year.

Payton, 59, will be formally introduced Monday at team headquarters. He has already been busy interviewing candidates for his coaching staff.

Payton, who worked in broadcasting this season after stepping down from the Saints when Drew Brees retired, went 152-89 in 15 seasons with New Orleans and 9-8 in the playoffs. He led the Saints to a 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl following the 2009 season.

“It is rare in any sport to hire a head coach with Sean’s credentials and we appreciate the first-class manner in which the Saints approached this process,” Penner said. "We also appreciated the opportunity to meet and learn from the other...