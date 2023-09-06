Sean Payton is out to fix the Broncos' offense. That starts with a Russell Wilson rebound

Sean Payton's mission in 2023 is to fix the Denver Broncos' long-stagnant offense and that starts with resurrecting quarterback Russell Wilson's career. Wilson is coming off the worst season of his otherwise stellar career. Last year he won just four of 15 starts and threw the fewest touchdowns as a pro and got sacked more than he ever did in his decade with the Seattle Seahawks. While some former general managers suggest Payton won't hesitate to bench Wilson if he struggles again, other observers say Payton is the perfect coach to help Wilson rebound this season.