435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
17°C
Seattle 17, Denver 16

Seahawks_450
Denver 3 10 0 3 16
Seattle 7 10 0 0 17
First Quarter

Sea_Dissly 38 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:26.

Den_FG McManus 30, 6:55.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 49, 7:20.

Den_Jeudy 67 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 5:48.

Sea_Parkinson 25 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:24.

Den_FG McManus 40, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG McManus 26, 6:13.

___

. . ... ... .
Den Sea
First...
12