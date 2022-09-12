Seattle 17, Denver 16
|Denver
|3
|10
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Seattle
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
Sea_Dissly 38 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:26.
Den_FG McManus 30, 6:55.Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 49, 7:20.
Den_Jeudy 67 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 5:48.
Sea_Parkinson 25 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:24.
Den_FG McManus 40, :00.Fourth Quarter
Den_FG McManus 26, 6:13.
___. . ... ... .
|Den
|Sea
|First...
-
COSAR says they've had equipment stolen for second time in SeptemberFor the second time in just over a year, thieves have hit Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
-
Police telling Penticton morning commuters to be prepared for delays around Channel BridgeAn early-morning collision has caused significant damage to the channel bridge guardrail on Skaha Lake Rd, at the end of Channel Parkway.
-
-
-
-
-
RCMP Want Your Help Identifying These WomenDowntown assault under investigation.
-
Kelowna RCMP trying to identify man Posing as Reflexologist to take pictures and touch women's feetOn August 11, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. a female victim reported she was in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Harvey Ave Kelowna when a Caucasian male, 50 years of age, 6'0" tall with short salt and pepper hair wearing a blue Blue Jays shirt, approached her explaining that he was a Reflexologist and asked to take pictures of her feet.
-
YLW air terminal building expansion project work set to beginWork starts this week at Kelowna International Airport to prepare for the future Air Terminal Building (ATB) Expansion Project.