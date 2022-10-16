Seattle 19, Arizona 9
|Arizona
|3
|0
|6
|0
|—
|9
|Seattle
|3
|6
|3
|7
|—
|19
Ari_FG Ammendola 23, 10:20.
Sea_FG Myers 39, 6:41.Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 27, 6:05.
Sea_FG Myers 34, :00.Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 32, 4:11.
Ari_Banjo 0 fumble return (kick failed), :54.Fourth Quarter
Sea_Walker 11 run (Myers kick), 13:24.
___... ... . ... ...
|Ari
|Sea
-
Car Slams into Penticton DealershipDriver facing several charges.
-
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteMLA pending pay raise is an issue.
-
Kelowna Parks shifting to winter hours and closuresWith the days getting cooler, seasonal closures begin this week at Kelowna’s parks and sports fields.
-
Construction underway on Osoyoos Lake Pathway improvementThe project is located in the 1800 block of 45th Street (Lakeshore Drive) just south of the Village of Osoyoos.
-
One man dead after motorcycle crash near Salmon ArmOn October 15 at approximately 8:20PM Salmon Arm RCMP officers as well as Provincial Ambulance and Fire Department personal were called to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 300 block of Salmon River Road.
-
District of Coldstream Official Election ResultsOn Saturday, October 15th, eligible voters in Coldstream elected six (6) Councillors at the 2022 General Local Election.
-
-
Dach Out with Injury. Cousins Re-assignedKelowna Rockets roster moves.
-
Boyko Returned to RocketsTeam happy to have the goaltender back in the lineup.