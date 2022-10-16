iHeartRadio

Seattle 19, Arizona 9


Seahawks_450
Arizona 3 0 6 0 9
Seattle 3 6 3 7 19
First Quarter

Ari_FG Ammendola 23, 10:20.

Sea_FG Myers 39, 6:41.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 27, 6:05.

Sea_FG Myers 34, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 32, 4:11.

Ari_Banjo 0 fumble return (kick failed), :54.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Walker 11 run (Myers kick), 13:24.

___

... ... . ... ...
Ari Sea
12