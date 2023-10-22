Seattle 20, Arizona 10
|Arizona
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Seattle
|7
|7
|3
|3
|—
|20
Sea_Smith-Njigba 28 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:47.
Ari_FG Prater 44, 1:57.Second Quarter
Ari_Dobbs 25 run (Prater kick), 9:11.
Sea_Bobo 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:41.Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 21, 7:37.Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 48, 2:17.
___. . . ... ... .
|Ari
|Sea
|First downs
|15
|18
|Total Net Yards
|..
-
-
Parking expansion and trail upgrades for Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional ParkA portion of Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park will be closed beginning Monday, October 30 through to the end of November.
-
Kelowna announced as host for 2025 Brier curling tournamentGood things come to those who wait, and you can safely assume the 2025 Montana’s Brier will be worth the wait.
-
Tracy Gray In Your Service Report: Government Censorship OnlineAfter federal legislation Bill C-11 recently passed, the Canada Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced its plans to bring in a new registry for social media and online podcasts.
-
Vernon Police respond to suicidal man with firearm near Mabel LakeOn Thursday, October 26th, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a firearm near Mabel Lake east of Enderby.
-
New head for Penticton RCMP appointed: leaves role at Kelowna detachmentInspector Beth McAndie is taking over the reins of the Penticton RCMP.
-
Kelowna RCMP issue public warning on sex assault suspectKelowna RCMP are cautioning the community after an attempted sexual assault of a child in the area of Glenmore Drive North and Summit Drive that occurred on October 24, 2023.
-
Repurpose your pumpkinOnce Halloween is over and your pumpkin decorations have had their time to shine, you can give them a whole new life.
-
Four women’s soccer players recognized by Canada WestFollowing their best season in team history, four members of the UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team were recognized by Canada West on Friday as the conference announced it's all-star and all-rookie teams.