iHeartRadio
Instagram

Seattle 20, Arizona 10


Seahawks_450
Arizona 3 7 0 0 10
Seattle 7 7 3 3 20
First Quarter

Sea_Smith-Njigba 28 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:47.

Ari_FG Prater 44, 1:57.

Second Quarter

Ari_Dobbs 25 run (Prater kick), 9:11.

Sea_Bobo 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:41.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 21, 7:37.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 48, 2:17.

___

. . . ... ... .
Ari Sea
First downs 15 18
Total Net Yards ..
12