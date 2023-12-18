iHeartRadio
Instagram

Seattle 20, Philadelphia 17


Seahawks_450
Philadelphia 7 3 7 0 17
Seattle 0 3 7 10 20
First Quarter

Phi_Hurts 3 run (Elliott kick), 6:31.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 27, 6:20.

Sea_FG Myers 26, 1:42.

Third Quarter

Sea_Walker 23 run (Myers kick), 10:05.

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:43.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 43, 10:00.

Sea_Smith-Njigba 29 pass from Lock (Myers kick), :28.

___

. . ... .
Phi Sea
First downs 23 16
Total Net Yards 321 297
Rushes-yards ..
12