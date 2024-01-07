iHeartRadio
Seattle 21, Arizona 20


Seahawks_450
Seattle 3 10 0 8 21
Arizona 0 6 7 7 20
First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 33, 5:05.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 23, 11:08.

Sea_Dissly 19 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 7:06.

Ari_FG Prater 34, 1:57.

Sea_FG Myers 29, :00.

Third Quarter

Ari_Conner 29 run (Prater kick), 10:33.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_McBride 8 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 9:48.

Sea_Lockett 34 pass from G.Smith (Lockett pass from G.Smith), 1:54.

Sea Ari
First downs 18 24
Total Net Yards 327 465
12