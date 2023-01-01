Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Seattle
|10
|7
|3
|3
|—
|23
Sea_Parkinson 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 13:25.
Sea_FG Myers 25, 6:37.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 2:19.Second Quarter
Sea_Mabry 7 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 14:15.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 8:00.Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 31, 6:03.Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 31, 5:41.
|NYJ
|Sea
|First downs
|19
|20
