iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6


Seahawks_450
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 0 6
Seattle 10 7 3 3 23
First Quarter

Sea_Parkinson 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 13:25.

Sea_FG Myers 25, 6:37.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 2:19.

Second Quarter

Sea_Mabry 7 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 14:15.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 8:00.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 31, 6:03.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 31, 5:41.

___

. ... ... ... ... ...
NYJ Sea
First downs 19 20
12