Seattle 24, Minnesota 13
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|3
|0
|—
|13
|Seattle
|0
|7
|10
|7
|—
|24
Min_FG Joseph 26, 5:20.Second Quarter
Min_Muse 4 pass from Mullens (Joseph kick), 11:26.
Sea_Winston 13 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 4:16.Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 35, 11:08.
Min_FG Joseph 54, 3:25.
Sea_Bobo 19 pass from Lock (Myers kick), :03.Fourth Quarter
Sea_Landers 30 pass from Ahlers (Myers kick), 7:47.
|Min
|Sea
|First downs
|16
|15
|Total Net...
