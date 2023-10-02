iHeartRadio
Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 3


Seattle 7 7 7 3 24
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 0 3
First Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :00.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 55, 3:05.

Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 1:39.

Third Quarter

Sea_Witherspoon 97 interception return (Myers kick), 1:03.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 34, 5:26.

A_78,507.

Sea NYG
First downs 13 17
Total Net Yards 281 248
12