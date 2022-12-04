Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23
|Seattle
|7
|7
|3
|10
|—
|27
|L.A. Rams
|10
|3
|0
|10
|—
|23
LAR_Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 9:30.
Sea_Lockett 36 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:05.
LAR_FG Gay 40, 2:34.Second Quarter
Sea_Fant 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:48.
LAR_FG Gay 54, :55.Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 41, 7:33.Fourth Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 32, 12:57.
Sea_FG Myers 26, 6:46.
LAR_Akers 6 run (Gay kick), 2:56.
Sea_Metcalf 8 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :36.
