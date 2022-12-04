iHeartRadio

Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23


Seahawks_450
Seattle 7 7 3 10 27
L.A. Rams 10 3 0 10 23
First Quarter

LAR_Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 9:30.

Sea_Lockett 36 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:05.

LAR_FG Gay 40, 2:34.

Second Quarter

Sea_Fant 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:48.

LAR_FG Gay 54, :55.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 41, 7:33.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 32, 12:57.

Sea_FG Myers 26, 6:46.

LAR_Akers 6 run (Gay kick), 2:56.

Sea_Metcalf 8 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :36.

