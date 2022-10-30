iHeartRadio

Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13


Seahawks_450
N.Y. Giants 0 7 3 3 13
Seattle 0 10 3 14 27
Second Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 12:07.

NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 5:51.

Sea_FG Myers 35, 1:38.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 31, 6:04.

Sea_FG Myers 51, 2:42.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 45, 11:17.

Sea_Lockett 33 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:18.

Sea_Walker 16 run (Myers kick), 5:22.

