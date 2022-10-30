Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|7
|3
|3
|—
|13
|Seattle
|0
|10
|3
|14
|—
|27
Sea_Metcalf 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 12:07.
NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 5:51.
Sea_FG Myers 35, 1:38.Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 31, 6:04.
Sea_FG Myers 51, 2:42.Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 45, 11:17.
Sea_Lockett 33 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:18.
Sea_Walker 16 run (Myers kick), 5:22.
