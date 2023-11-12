Seattle 29, Washington 26
|Washington
|6
|3
|3
|14
|—
|26
|Seattle
|3
|6
|7
|13
|—
|29
Was_Robinson 51 pass from Howell (kick failed), 13:26.
Sea_FG Myers 45, 8:43.Second Quarter
Was_FG Slye 49, 12:06.
Sea_FG Myers 43, 9:12.
Sea_FG Myers 33, 1:47.Third Quarter
Was_FG Slye 47, 10:32.
Sea_Walker 64 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:43.Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 45, 12:14.
Was_Gibson 19 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 8:00.
Sea_Lockett 5 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:47.
Was_D.Brown 35 pass from Howell (Slye kick), :52.
Sea_FG Myers 43, :00.
|Was
|Sea
|First downs
|16
|27
