Seattle 31, Arizona 21


Seahawks_450
Seattle 3 7 7 14 31
Arizona 7 0 7 7 21
First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 49, 10:50.

Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17.

Second Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59.

Third Quarter

Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18.

Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32.

Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32.

Sea_Walker 5 run (Myers kick), 2:14.

