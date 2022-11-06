Seattle 31, Arizona 21
|Seattle
|3
|7
|7
|14
|—
|31
|Arizona
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
Sea_FG Myers 49, 10:50.
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17.Second Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59.Third Quarter
Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18.
Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43.Fourth Quarter
Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32.
Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32.
Sea_Walker 5 run (Myers kick), 2:14.
