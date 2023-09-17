iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
23°C
Instagram

Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT


Seahawks_450
Seattle 7 0 10 14 6 37
Detroit 7 7 7 10 0 31
First Quarter

Sea_K.Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:04.

Det_J.Reynolds 22 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:49.

Second Quarter

Det_Raymond 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 4:51.

Third Quarter

Sea_K.Walker 3 run (Myers kick), 14:16.

Det_Montgomery 4 run (Patterson kick), 9:05.

Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:27.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Lockett 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:38.

Sea_T.Brown 40 interception return (Myers kick), 8:04.

Det_J.Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:08.

Det_FG Patterson 38, :00.

First Overtime

Sea_Lockett 6 pass from G.Smith, 5:41.

___

... ... ... ... ... ....
12