Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT
|Seattle
|7
|0
|10
|14
|6
|—
|37
|Detroit
|7
|7
|7
|10
|0
|—
|31
Sea_K.Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:04.
Det_J.Reynolds 22 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:49.Second Quarter
Det_Raymond 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 4:51.Third Quarter
Sea_K.Walker 3 run (Myers kick), 14:16.
Det_Montgomery 4 run (Patterson kick), 9:05.
Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:27.Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lockett 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:38.
Sea_T.Brown 40 interception return (Myers kick), 8:04.
Det_J.Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:08.
Det_FG Patterson 38, :00.First Overtime
Sea_Lockett 6 pass from G.Smith, 5:41.
Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program at middleton cancelled for 2023Due to operational requirements the District has temporarily repurposed the transfer station site on Middleton Drive. As a result, it is no longer suitable for leaf drop off or to receive garden waste.
-
Lake Life Lottery supporting KGH Foundation and YMCA returns for second yearThe two charitable organizations officially launched the second year of the Lake Life Lottery today at the $1.37 million grand prize dream home in Quail’s Landing
-
Rockets honouring first responders at home openerThe home opener takes place September 23, 2023 at Prospera Place when the Rockets welcome the Portland Winterhawks.
-
Warm welcome home for Cops for KidsThe 2023 Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation Ride, presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, wrapped up Sunday as 24 riders and support crew from RCMP, BC Sheriff Service and BC Corrections within South East District returned to Kelowna.
-
Three properties added to Glen Lake wildfire evacuation ALERT: EOCThe Evacuation Alert due to the Glen Lake Wildfire has been expanded in anticipation of increased fire behaviour today due to weather.
-
Ho, ho, ho! Registration opens today for Santa Claus Parade floatsRegistration opens today for businesses and organizations interested in entering a float into the Santa Claus Parade, which will kick off the festive season in Penticton on Sunday, Dec. 3.
-
B.C. moves to increase housing supply, deliver more homes fasterNew measures are coming to B.C. that will help create more housing as the Province speeds up permitting and helps build more secondary suites for rent.
-
Summerland organizes first meeting of District MunicipalitiesAt the initiative of the District of Summerland, mayors and councillors from the province’s 49 District Municipalities will meet this week at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) annual convention to discus issues of mutual concern.
-
Four-block closure on Bernard Avenue this SaturdayShow N Shine will close the 200 to 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday.