iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23


Seahawks_450
Seattle 17 7 3 10 37
L.A. Chargers 0 14 0 9 23
First Quarter

Sea_Goodwin 20 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 7:35.

Sea_Walker 12 run (Myers kick), 4:23.

Sea_FG Myers 46, 1:08.

Second Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 7 run (Bertolet kick), 12:51.

LAC_Williams 13 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 9:43.

Sea_Goodwin 23 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 1:40.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 34, 1:06.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_safety, 14:17.

Sea_FG Myers 50, 9:09.

Sea_Walker 74 run (Myers kick), 7:08.

LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 3:26.

.

..

12