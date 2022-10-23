Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23
|Seattle
|17
|7
|3
|10
|—
|37
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|14
|0
|9
|—
|23
Sea_Goodwin 20 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 7:35.
Sea_Walker 12 run (Myers kick), 4:23.
Sea_FG Myers 46, 1:08.Second Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 7 run (Bertolet kick), 12:51.
LAC_Williams 13 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 9:43.
Sea_Goodwin 23 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 1:40.Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 34, 1:06.Fourth Quarter
LAC_safety, 14:17.
Sea_FG Myers 50, 9:09.
Sea_Walker 74 run (Myers kick), 7:08.
LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 3:26..
