Seattle 48, Detroit 45
|Seattle
|14
|10
|14
|10
|—
|48
|Detroit
|6
|9
|8
|22
|—
|45
Sea_Dissly 17 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 8:24.
Det_Hockenson 32 pass from Goff (kick failed), 6:47.
Sea_G.Smith 8 run (Myers kick), 4:35.Second Quarter
Det_FG Eberle 49, 13:07.
Sea_FG Myers 56, 9:08.
Sea_Fant 2 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:04.
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (kick failed), :00.Third Quarter
Sea_Woolen 40 interception return (Myers kick), 14:49.
Det_Jama.Williams 51 run (Goff run), 6:30.
Sea_Penny 36 run (Myers kick), :33.Fourth Quarter
Det_J.Reynolds 3 pass from Goff (Hockenson pass from Goff), 14:23.
Sea_FG Myers 25, 9:32.
Det_Hockenson 4 pass from Goff (Eberle kick), 5:26.
Sea_Penny 41 run (Myers kick), 2:14.
Det_Ju.Jackson 2 pass from Goff...
-
Will Pearce announces retirement as CAO for City of VernonMr. Pearce joined the City of Vernon as CAO in 2012 and has served three Councils.
-
-
Westlake Road closure to begin in West KelonwaCrews will begin construction work to install water Transmission Mains on Westlake Road to connect to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP).
-
Okanagan College Enactus team crowned National Champion: Will represent Canada in Puerto RicoA team of students from Okanagan College have been named 2022 Enactus National Champion by the country’s largest experiential learning platform, Enactus Canada, and a judging panel comprised of top Canadian CEOs, for their ability to enable social, environmental and economic impact through entrepreneurial action.
-
Rockets split pair of games in Prince George: first win of seasonThe Kelowna Rockets picked up their first regular season win with a 5-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night (October 1) at the CN Centre in Prince George, BC.
-
Interior Health urging drug users to check their substancesDue to several recent drug poisoning events in the region, Interior Health is urging people to use available drug checking services in order to stay safer. A region-wide drug alert remains in place following these toxic drug poisonings.
-
Hotel project announced for Kelowna AirportKelowna International Airport (YLW) and The Sutton Place Hotels, a luxury hotel brand owned and operated by BC based Northland Properties Corporation, are excited to announce development plans for a new luxury hotel at Kelowna International Airport.
-
Mail it in!: Time is running out to vote by mailThe deadline to request a Kelowna General Local Election mail ballot package to be delivered by Canada Post is Tuesday, Oct. 4. However, packages can be requested until Thursday, Oct. 13 for pickup in person.
-