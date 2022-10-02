iHeartRadio

Seattle 48, Detroit 45


Seahawks_450
Seattle 14 10 14 10 48
Detroit 6 9 8 22 45
First Quarter

Sea_Dissly 17 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 8:24.

Det_Hockenson 32 pass from Goff (kick failed), 6:47.

Sea_G.Smith 8 run (Myers kick), 4:35.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Eberle 49, 13:07.

Sea_FG Myers 56, 9:08.

Sea_Fant 2 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:04.

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (kick failed), :00.

Third Quarter

Sea_Woolen 40 interception return (Myers kick), 14:49.

Det_Jama.Williams 51 run (Goff run), 6:30.

Sea_Penny 36 run (Myers kick), :33.

Fourth Quarter

Det_J.Reynolds 3 pass from Goff (Hockenson pass from Goff), 14:23.

Sea_FG Myers 25, 9:32.

Det_Hockenson 4 pass from Goff (Eberle kick), 5:26.

Sea_Penny 41 run (Myers kick), 2:14.

Det_Ju.Jackson 2 pass from Goff...

