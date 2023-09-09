Seattle LB Jordyn Brooks set for opener less than 8 months after ACL surgery

On New Year’s Day, Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks was helped off the field with the first major injury of his career. It was a torn ACL in his right knee, which appeared likely to sideline him well into the start of the upcoming season. But barely eight months after getting injured and even less time since having surgery, Brooks is expected to be on the field Sunday when the Seahawks open the season against the Los Angeles Rams. Brooks says the initial timeline for his return was nine months to a year. The opener will be 235 days after his surgery.