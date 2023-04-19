Seattle's Adams, Brooks hopeful to be back for training camp
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says both safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks are hopeful of being ready for training camp this summer, but the team will be cautious with the progress of both coming back from major injuries. Carroll said that both are progressing in their recovery from significant injuries suffered last season. Brooks tore his ACL late in the season while Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the season opener. Carroll said that while it may be overly optimistic, both are trying to be ready sometime during training camp.
-
Province takes action to protect supply of diabetes drug in B.C.Province wants to ensure no shortage of Ozempic.
-
Cristall named to Team Canada U18 leadership groupCanada opens the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 20.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportFlying frustrations.
-
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteUnemployment in the Caribou and Prince George.
-
-
Traffic signal testing to begin next week in VernonThe City would like to advise motorists that traffic signal testing will be taking place across Vernon starting Monday, April 24.
-
City of Penticton approves budget focused on safety and sustainabilityCouncil has approved the five-year financial plan that will see a focus on safety and sustainability and endorsed the proposed tax rate bylaw.
-
City of Vernon says crews working on the BX Creek sediment pondThe public is being advised of the temporary closure of BX Dog Park this week while crews begin hydroseeding the area around the new BX Creek sediment pond.
-
City of Kelowna Council highlights for April 17Here are some of the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 17, 2023.