Seattle's Austin Blythe announces retirement after 7 seasons

Center Austin Blythe announced his retirement after seven seasons with four teams. Blythe spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks and started all 17 games in the regular season and the team’s one playoff game. Blythe was set to become a free agent when the new league year begins next month. The 30-year-old started his career with Indianapolis before spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and one season in Kansas City. Last season was his only year with the Seahawks.