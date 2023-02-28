Seattle's Austin Blythe announces retirement after 7 seasons
Center Austin Blythe announced his retirement after seven seasons with four teams. Blythe spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks and started all 17 games in the regular season and the team’s one playoff game. Blythe was set to become a free agent when the new league year begins next month. The 30-year-old started his career with Indianapolis before spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and one season in Kansas City. Last season was his only year with the Seahawks.
Kelowna RCMP asking for public assistance in explosive device incidentInvestigation on-going.
Province spends millions to upgrade 9-1-1 emergency call systemEquipment is aging and increasingly incompatible with new technology.
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteLack of affordable housing in Kelowna.
High value theft at Kelowna art storeBreak and enter happened Tuesday, February 28.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Vernon's north endVernon firefighters responded to a structure fire in the City’s north end Wednesday morning.
Dan Albas MP ReportBack in late November, I did an MP report that covered several issues that constituents raised with me.
Kelowna RCMP investigating incident involving youth being struck by city busOn February 28 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report from the BC Ambulance Service that they were on-scene with a 12-year-old youth who had been struck by a city bus at the corner of Steele Court and Arbour View Drive, Kelowna.
BC Hockey Hall of Fame class of '23 revealedA pair of Stanley Cup champions will be bringing their six combined rings with them into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in July.