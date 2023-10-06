Seattle's Jamal Adams apologizes for sideline outburst, says 'I wasn't myself' after concussion

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has apologized to the unaffiliated on-field neurologist who assisted in the concussion diagnosis that sidelined Adams in the first quarter of last Monday’s game against the New York Giants. Adams was injured when he went to tackle New York quarterback Daniel Jones and was hit in the head by Jones’ knee. Adams had to be helped off the field and after being examined in a tent on the sideline was seen yelling at the on-field neurologist before being taken to the locker room. Adams was playing in his first game in more than a year after suffering a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener.