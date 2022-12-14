Seattle's QB Smith worries he's been too aggressive of late

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Coming off perhaps his worst performance of the season, Geno Smith decided he’s been a little too greedy of late.

As in too many risky throws by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

“I think I’ve been too aggressive as of late and so I’ve got to kind of get back to what I was doing early on, which was just taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team, and we all play together and not feel like we’re just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits and see what we can do,” Smith said on Tuesday. “Because we know what we can do, but we got to stay on schedule.”

It’s a fine balance Smith is trying to navigate right now while the Seahawks are struggling in multiple areas ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against San Francisco. Seattle’s defense has become a sieve and unable to stop opponents from running the ball.

At the same time, injuries have left Seattle’s run game ineffective, putting even more of the offensive load on Smith’s right arm.

The results have been mixed. In last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Smith threw two interceptions for the first time this season and on both occasions forced throws into dangerous situations that he’s avoided most of the season.

He still threw three TDs in the 30-24 loss, but his completion rate was also a season-low 58.3% after four straight games where it was 69% or higher.

Smith said there’s no specific reason as to why he feels he’s been more aggressive other than last week when the Seahawks fell behind 17-0 and spent the final three quarters trying to rally.

“No specific reason. Just playing to win. And obviously we were down early in that game, and part of that was my mistake early on,” said Smith, who was...