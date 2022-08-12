Second chapter: Bobby Wagner already makes impact on LA Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner is still getting used to the fact he's now working with Sean McVay, not against him.

After five years of trying to shut down McVay's offense two or three times per season for the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner is now making the Los Angeles Rams better.

Instead of attempting to get into McVay's head to anticipate his moves, the veteran linebacker and the offense-minded coach are putting their heads together.

“Now we get to feed off one another,” Wagner said. "His energy has been crazy. We’ve been in constant communication, even in the offseason. Reaching out, just checking in and stuff like that. It’s been cool. These last couple of months, being able to be coached by him has been a blessing for sure.”

The Rams signed the 32-year-old Wagner to be the game-changing inside linebacker they’ve decidedly lacked in recent years. But the defending Super Bowl champions also signed the six-time All-Pro for the impact he’ll have across the organization, and the signs are already showing as the Rams head into their preseason opener against the Chargers on Saturday night.

Practically every player in a horned helmet speaks rhapsodically about Wagner’s impact on their work habits and football intelligence, but they also can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on Sundays.

“You go back and watch the plays (at practice), and you’ve just got a smile on your face,” Aaron Donald said. “I might jump on my gap, and then he’s there to feel it so fast, because he’s just downhill. He understands where things are going, and he’s able to play so much faster. Just seeing the way he moves, the way he plays, definitely gets us excited.”

The Rams didn't sign Wagner specifically to teach Ernest Jones how to be a great inside linebacker, yet Jones sometimes feels as if he...