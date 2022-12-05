Smith keeps adding chapters to comeback season in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One of the missing pieces from Geno Smith’s terrific comeback season for the Seattle Seahawks was directing something memorable late in the game.

That finally happened Sunday when Smith led a game-winning drive in the final minutes as Seattle rallied past the Los Angeles Rams for a 27-23 victory in a must-win game for the Seahawks' playoff hopes.

Smith hitting DK Metcalf for the winning touchdown with 36 seconds left was another special moment to be savored in what has continued to be an unforgettable season for Seattle’s QB. His 367 yards passing were a career high, he threw at least two TD passes for the sixth straight game. If not for a disputed interception, Smith’s 116.1 passer rating would have been closer to 130.

“I think it puts it to rest that, OK, he’s done that. He’s come from behind and led the final drive. ... It’s just good to have that behind him. It’s been a while and he was aware of that,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

But the fact Smith had to rally the Seahawks (7-5) despite such a big game throwing the ball only highlighted some of Seattle’s continued deficiencies.

Seattle’s defense struggled to stop the run for a third straight game. And this wasn’t the Rams' Super Bowl-winning offense they were failing to slow. This was a Rams unit filled with backups that were finding plenty of yards to gain against a defense that has continued to backslide following a strong midseason stretch.

Additionally, Seattle’s run game remained mostly quiet, but that was as much to do with injuries as effectiveness. Kenneth Walker III had just three carries for 36 yards and played only 14 snaps before being sidelined by a foot/ankle injury. Deejay Dallas was also slowed by an ankle sprain and it left Tony Jones Jr. as an unexpected contributor in...