16 year-old getting top line minutes

Just four games into a new season, one player has improved significantly from last season and he is still considered a rookie.

Forward Andrew Crystall is still finding his footing at the WHL level, but is being awarded the luxury of playing on the teams number one line.

Head Coach Kris Mallette says he is a nice complement to leading scorer Colton Dach and 19 year-old Pavel Novak.

"He is a guy that has to play with some pace. We forget he is only 16 years-old. He is 150 pounds. He has a lot of learning to do. Right now he is having fun and playing free wheel right now. We will hone that in as time goes on."

Crystall is more of a passer than a shooter, but in saying that, the first round WHL bantam selection from 2020 is tied for fourth on the team in shots on goal with 8 in four games.