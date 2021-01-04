26 alumni open NHL training camps

NHL teams opened their 2021 training camps, unveiling a whopping 26 Rockets listed on rosters across the league.

The NHL will open their 56-game regular season on Jan. 13, 2021, and ending May 8.

Formal training camps began on Jan. 3. There will be no preseason games. The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-20 Return to Play were permitted to open their camps as early as Dec. 31.

Below is the list of Rockets on rosters by team:

Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund. Dillon Dube, Justin Kirkland

Chicago Blackhawks: Duncan Keith, Michael Krutil

Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau

Edmonton Oilers: Tyson Barrie, Leon Draisaitl

Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber

Nashville Predators: Colton Sissons

New Jersey Devils: Nolan Foote, Damon Severson, Nick Merkley

Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson

Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski

Tampa Bay Lightning: Cal Foote, Luke Schenn, Devante Stephens

Toronto Maple Leafs: Rourke Chartier

Vancouver Canucks: Alex Edler, Kole Lind, Tyler Myers

Vegas Golden Knights: Gage Quinney

Washington Capitals: Lucas Johansen

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey