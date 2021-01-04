26 alumni open NHL training camps
NHL teams opened their 2021 training camps, unveiling a whopping 26 Rockets listed on rosters across the league.
The NHL will open their 56-game regular season on Jan. 13, 2021, and ending May 8.
Formal training camps began on Jan. 3. There will be no preseason games. The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-20 Return to Play were permitted to open their camps as early as Dec. 31.
Below is the list of Rockets on rosters by team:
Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund. Dillon Dube, Justin Kirkland
Chicago Blackhawks: Duncan Keith, Michael Krutil
Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau
Edmonton Oilers: Tyson Barrie, Leon Draisaitl
Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber
Nashville Predators: Colton Sissons
New Jersey Devils: Nolan Foote, Damon Severson, Nick Merkley
Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson
Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski
Tampa Bay Lightning: Cal Foote, Luke Schenn, Devante Stephens
Toronto Maple Leafs: Rourke Chartier
Vancouver Canucks: Alex Edler, Kole Lind, Tyler Myers
Vegas Golden Knights: Gage Quinney
Washington Capitals: Lucas Johansen
Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey