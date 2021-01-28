70 new cases in Interior Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 546 new cases, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 66,265 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,455 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 291 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 7,176 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 59,141 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 174 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 218 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 30 in the Island Health region, 70 in the Interior Health region, 51 in the Northern Health region and three new cases with people who reside outside of Canada.

"To date, 127,255 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 4,185 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been 12 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,184 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have two new health-care facility outbreaks at Bradley Centre and Concord by the Sea. The outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital, KinVillage, KinVillage West Court and Rideau Retirement Residence are over.

"Over the past year, many of the occasions where we would get together with our friends and extended family have been put on hold or re-imagined to ensure it is safer for everyone. This same approach needs to be taken with the upcoming holidays in February - including the Lunar New Year and Family Day.

"Any travel beyond your local community, unless it is absolutely essential for work or medical care, is strongly discouraged right now. This is necessary because we know that COVID-19 can travel with us, and we can just as easily bring it back on our return. If it is a day trip or a weekend getaway, the risk is the same.

"The more people you see and more places you go increase the risk for you, your family and those in the community you may be visiting. Rather, this coming Family Day, make it a day with your family at home. Plan something local and make it special for the people in your household.

"Doing our part is all of our responsibility, whether an individual, workplace or business. Just as we are asking every person to help keep our wall strong, without exception, so we need businesses to do that same.

"In recent weeks, we have seen an increase in community clusters and exposures in businesses, and we remind business owners now is not the time to let things slip. WorkSafeBC and environmental health teams have stepped up inspections and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of communities, including shutting a business if required.

"Equally important, all businesses that can accommodate employees to work from home should ensure that continues. The fewer people you see, the safer everyone will be.

"The ongoing risks and challenges that have come with this pandemic have put a strain on all of us. While much focus is on our physical health, it is equally important to take care of our mental and emotional well-being. In particular, let's ensure we connect our friends and family - young and old - who may be struggling, to let them know they are not alone and support is available.

"We thank everyone for your sustained effort and commitment, despite how tired you may be. Take heart in knowing the small actions we take - sending a card to a friend, following the directional arrows in your grocery store - have a big impact and, without a doubt, will help stop the spread of COVID-19."