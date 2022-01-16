A handful on home ice

The Kelowna Rockets exploded with a season-high nine goals in a 9-1 victory over the Victoria Royals on Saturday at Prospera Place.

Meeting for the second time in 24 hours, the Rockets claimed their second straight victory over the Royals.

It was a game that saw it all, including multi-point night’s for Colton Dach (1G, 3A), Adam Kydd (2G, 1A), Jake Poole (1 G, 4A), Tyson Feist (2A) and Pavel Novak (2G, 1A).

Marcus Pacheco found the back of the net for the first time in his WHL career.

With 18 wins on the season. the team now heads out on a five game road trip which starts Friday night against the Everett Silvertips.

As always, all games can be heard on the home of the Rockets - AM 1150!