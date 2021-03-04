A mix of young and old

The Kelowna Rockets have released their roster for the abbreviated season.

While most teams across the WHL will not have European players on their roster in this abbreviated season, the Rockets are hopeful last years leading scorer - Pavel Novak will be issued a visa and able to return to North America this season.

The Rockets 2020 import pick Michael Krutil, who was selected by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft, will not be coming to Kelowna though.

Krutil will play with the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League.

Veteran defenceman Kaedan Korczak will return after spending time in the American Hockey League.

The second round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights is the odds on favourite to be named captain.

Among the news faces - Rockets 2020 first-round pick Andrew Cristall - will join the team's cohort as an affiliate player.

The team will welcome back 20 year-old Dillon Hamaliuk.

A second round draft pick of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, Hamaliuk was acquired in a blockbuster deal in May of 2019.

Hamaliuk will join David Kope, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings in April and d-man Sean Comrie as overage players this season.



