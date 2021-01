A 60 year-old man suffered serious injuries when the ATV he was driving went over an embankment.

It happened yesterday around 4:30 pm when the RCMP responded to reports of a man pinned under an ATV which had gone over an embankment on Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road.

A 52-year-old Kelowna woman, who was a passenger on the ATV, was not injured.

This matter is still under investigation.