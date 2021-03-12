Backup not about to take a back seat

If you think this abbreviated 24 game season in the BC Division is a waste of time, think again.

It's huge for the draft eligible players who will be under a microscope with over 60 NHL scouts - per game - allowed into the building to watch.

It's also massive for players like Kelowna Rockets goaltender Cole Schwebius, who is undrafted and turns 20 in April.

The Kelowna born prospect may have lost a season of development when COVID-19 came crashing down, but the personable last line of defence, used the downtime to work on his game.

"I have had a lot of time to be able to go on the ice with the coaches and work on the technical aspects of my game. Even off the ice, I have had the time to work on my daily routine and mentally, so I think I will come back better than I ever have."



With no WHL season, Schwebius played an exhibition game with the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors before spending a month with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

"It was just so much fun to go out there and play again. It was a nice reminder that this is what we are working for right now. Obviously this isn't going to last forever. You are going to be able to play hockey again. Just keep working. Just remember to have fun and go out there and play," Schwebius added.

With limited ice time playing behind Roman Basran, Schwebius picked up 7 wins in 2019-2020 -- 5 of them came on the road.