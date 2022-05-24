Baseball rivalry renewed

The mayors of BC cities that host West Coast League teams are taking this season personally — for their communities as the new season opens next week.

The BC Cup has been launched, a trophy that will go to the mayor’s office of the BC-based team that produces the most wins in head-to-head games between clubs in Canada’s best province.

And these mayors are not going to take this competition lightly.

The Kelowna Falcons and Victoria HarbourCats are long-standing members of the WCL, while the Kamloops NorthPaws and Nanaimo NightOwls are new kids on the block, both first-year entries.

Mayor Colin Basran has stepped up to the plate.

“It’s so great to welcome fans back into our stadiums to support these up-and-coming players,” said the Mayor of Kelowna. “This level of baseball is exceptional and the competition between our cities will be fierce, so too will the banter between us Mayors during the season. Good luck to all teams!”

The Falcons open the season on June 3rd against the Harbourcats at Elks Stadium and admission to the game is FREE.