BCHL on board with vax rules

If you are attending a West Kelowna Warriors this season, be prepared to show proof you are vaccinated.

The BC Hockey League says they fully support 'the proof of vaccination mandate' by the provincial government.

While spectators will have to be vaccinated, so will staff and players.
 

