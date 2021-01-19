Big White cluster grows - again!

Interior Health has identified 28 additional cases of COVID-19 linked to the Big White Mountain community cluster bringing the total to 203 since the cluster was declared.

Of the 28 new cases, 22 reside and/or work at Big White. Of the 203 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 126 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain.

There are currently 43 cases active and on isolation and 160 individuals have recovered.

“There remains transmission among people who work and live at Big White. We are testing broadly at Big White so it’s important for those living and working to seek out testing and follow public health guidance,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer. “We continue to work with the Big White community to limit spread of the virus.”

Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings. Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.

Interior Health is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections of facilities on the hill. Those who may need to self-isolate due to a positive COVID test, or because of they are a close contact to a case, are being assisted as necessary by Big White, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Interior Health.