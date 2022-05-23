Billet families needed

The Okanagan Sun are looking for families to host players for the 2022 season.

Billet families will need to take in players starting now, June 15th or July 1st and have them through the end of October.

"Billet families play a large role within the Sun organization and make players feel like they are at home even when they are hundreds of miles away", said Head Coach Travis Miller. "Housing a Sun player is an extremely rewarding experience that provides a unique opportunity to help a young man adapt his surroundings and forge lasting relationships that last well beyond Football."

Being a billet family comes with compensation ranging from $500-$700 a month with the rates being negotiable.

Also a pair of Sun season tickets for the ability to take in every Sun game at the Apple Bowl this season.

If you're interested in becoming a billet family, contact Leah Bartlett at (250) 801-6332