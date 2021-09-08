iHeartRadio

Border questions cause schedule change

With WHL teams having issues crossing the Canada-US border, the league has revised its schedule.

BC Division teams will play clubs in their own divisions for the month of October.

How does that impact the Kelowna Rockets?

The team will host the Vancouver Giants on October 1st.

Originally they were scheduled to host the Everett Silvertips October 2nd.     
 

