Border questions cause schedule change
With WHL teams having issues crossing the Canada-US border, the league has revised its schedule.
BC Division teams will play clubs in their own divisions for the month of October.
How does that impact the Kelowna Rockets?
The team will host the Vancouver Giants on October 1st.
Originally they were scheduled to host the Everett Silvertips October 2nd.
-
Young and restlessThe Rockets welcome 10-16 year-old's to training camp.
-
Sun shine bright on opening weekendThree players recognized by CJFL.
-
Rockets add to coaching staffQuintin Laing played with Kris Mallette. Now he joins him as a coach.
-
Ready...set...go!Rockets open training camp at Prospera Place.
-
Nice start for Ok Sun39-8 win.
-
Recognized for excellence at UBC OkanaganLucia Boersma receives award for contribution to athletics.
-
Four Rockets headed to NHL campsNovak, Dorey, Feist and Wong get a taste of the NHL.
-
12 hundred cases a day by end of September?Potential trend of where COVID is headed in BC.
-
State of Emergency - extendedExtended until September 14th.