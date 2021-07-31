'Cally' calls it a career
Former Kelowna Rockets forward Mitch Callahan has announced his retirement.
The 29 year-old made it official on Instagram today.
Callahan made the Rockets on a free agent tryout and played three seasons with the team from 2008 to 2011.
The Whittier, California resident was a member of the 2009 WHL championship team.
Despite lacking size, he was scrappy and was often seen chirping opposition players, either on the ice or from the bench.
'Cally,' as he was known to his teammates, was drafted in the 9th round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.
He played five career NHL games, spending the majority of his time in the AHL and most recently in Europe.
